Company produces drugs for rare diseases; market cap reached US$4.16 billion after news about the deal

THE pfizer is negotiating the purchase of GBT (Global Blood Therapeutics), producer of drugs for genetic diseases, for US$ 5 billion. The talks are at an advanced stage, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

According to the newspaper, Pfizer should close the deal “in the next days”, although GBT is still negotiating with other potential buyers.

GTB shares soared after the Bloomberg reported the negotiations without, however, identifying Pfizer. On Friday (05.Aug.2022), the shares closed at US$63.84 – an increase of approximately 97% in the last 5 days. The market value reached US$ 4.16 billion.

The deal could increase Pfizer’s presence in the rare disease segment. Founded in 2011, GTB has a medicine for sickle cell anemia being marketed since 2019. In December, it received approval to extend the target audience to children aged 4 to 11 years.

In Q1 2022, the drug Oxbryta generated $55 million in sales. Two other drugs are in development by the company.