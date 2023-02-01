The North American pharmaceutical company Pfizer earned US$ 100 billion in 2022. The result is a record and was driven by the sale of vaccines and antiviral medicine Paxlovid. The high was 23% compared to the previous year. In 2021, revenue had been of US$ 81.3 billion.

The company recorded a profit of US$ 31.4 billion, up 43% compared to 2021. Here is the full (340 KB).

The infographic above shows that the pharmaceutical company’s revenue grew significantly after the start of the pandemic. In 2019, the company’s revenue was US$ 41.1 billion. With the sale of a vaccine against covid-19 and a medicine against the disease, revenue jumped more than US$ 50 billion in 3 years.

In December last year, the Ministry of Health and the laboratory signed an agreement for the purchase of another 50 million doses of the vaccine against covid-19. The contract provided for the delivery of bivalent vaccines for people over 12 years of age and monovalent vaccines for children aged 6 months to 11 years.

The purchase complements the existing contract, which will reach a total of 150 million. Throughout 2022, 81 million doses have already been delivered to Brazil. The remaining 69 million doses will be delivered by Q2 2023.

THE Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved, at the end of March 2022, the emergency use of the Paxlovid tablet to treat adult patients with covid-19 in mild and moderate cases with risk of progression to severe ones. In April, the drug was also approved by Conitec (Commission for the Incorporation of Technology into the Unified Health System).