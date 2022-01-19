Pfizer’s new Covid-19 pill, Paxlovid, was effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in lab tests, an encouraging early sign that the drug could be important as the strain spreads. In a statement, the company announced on Tuesday, 18, that the main component of the drug, nirmatrelvir, worked in three separate laboratory studies.

The drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 90% compared with placebo for high-risk patients when treated within five days of symptom onset, said Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer.

The data suggest that oral therapy “may be an important and effective tool in our ongoing battle against this devastating virus and current variants of concern, including the highly transmissible Omicron. We will continue to monitor treatment activity in real-world settings and we believe these in vitro findings will continue to be validated,” said Dolsten.

In the first of the lab studies, nirmatrelvir was tested against Mpro – an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate – in several variants of concern, including Ômicron, in a biochemical assay. “The results showed in all cases that nirmatrelvir was a potent inhibitor of its target,” the statement said.

Paxlovid is currently authorized for conditional or emergency use in several countries around the world, and Pfizer has submitted requests for regulatory approval or authorization to various agencies and anticipates further regulatory decisions to follow, the statement reads.

The company recalls that it continues to invest to support the drug’s manufacturing and distribution, including exploring contract manufacturing options, and has raised its production projections from 80 million to 120 million courses of treatment by the end of 2022.

