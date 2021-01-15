The pharmaceutical company Pfizer expects a restriction of corona vaccine deliveries in Europe in the coming weeks. Measures to increase production at the Puurs plant in Belgium would “temporarily affect deliveries from late January to early February,” Pfizer announced on Friday.

The Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin assumes that Pfizer will not be able to deliver the amount of corona vaccine that has already been promised in the next three to four weeks. At first it was unclear how many vaccine doses were not available for the time being.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the company would keep delivery commitments for the EU in the first quarter of 2021 despite the production delays.

After initial information, she immediately called the Pfizer boss, she said on Friday during a visit to Lisbon. This has confirmed that there will be a production delay in the coming weeks.

At the same time, however, he assured that all guaranteed cans would also be delivered in the first quarter. He will personally take care of reducing the delay and catching up as quickly as possible.

How many cans will not be delivered is unclear

Von der Leyen did not answer questions about how many fewer vaccine doses would initially be delivered due to the problems. The company must answer this.

However, she pointed out the importance of the promised cans being delivered by the end of March.

Because the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner Biontech needs two vaccinations within a certain period of time, there is also a medical need for the vaccine to be delivered on time.

Prizer’s announcement of delivery bottlenecks sparked unrest in Europe. Photo: imago images / Jochen Eckel

According to Pfizer, “there may be fluctuations in orders and shipping schedules in the near future”. However, the group stressed that the changes in the factory in Belgium would result in a significantly higher number of vaccine doses in late February and March.

“Our plans provide for fair distribution under agreements with governments and for each country to receive its allotted doses over the life of the contract, although the estimated quantities may need to be adjusted in a given quarter.”

The affected countries were informed at very short notice

According to the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin, the company had communicated the delays to the EU Commission and, through it, to the EU member states at short notice. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and his country colleagues discussed the situation in a switching conference in the afternoon, according to the spokesman.

“The federal and state health ministers take note of this very short-term and unexpected communication from the Commission and Pfizer with regret,” it said. The federal and state governments expected the EU Commission to create clarity and security for further deliveries and delivery dates as quickly as possible in the negotiations with Pfizer. The spokesman added that the weekly delivery scheduled for Germany on Monday was going as planned.

In a letter to EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, six European Union states expressed concern and appealed that the EU Commission should ensure that Pfizer / Biontech’s vaccine production is effective and that batches are delivered quickly. According to the Finnish government, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania wrote the letter together.

The Commission must do everything to ensure that Biontech / Pfizer vaccine production is increased and that batches are distributed in accordance with the EU sales contract and the orders of the Member States.

The Norwegian health institute FHI had previously announced that the temporary reduction would affect “all European countries”. According to the FHI, Norway will only receive around 36,000 Pfizer vaccine doses in the next calendar week instead of the originally planned almost 44,000. The reason for this is that Pfizer is increasing its production capacities and has to restructure production for this.

After completing this increase, production could be increased from the current 1.3 billion to 2 billion vaccine doses per year, according to the Norwegians.