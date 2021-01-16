Pfizer is cutting back on Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to Europe from next week, so that it can increase production capacity from 1.3 to 2 billion doses a year, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, or FHI.

“Although this will temporarily affect shipments in late January to early February, it means there will be a significant increase in the number of doses available for patients in late February and March, ”said Pfizer, adding that“ these changes in the process and facilities to increase production will require additional regulatory approvals, ”But did not specify which ones.

The temporary reduction in doses will affect all European countries. Norway, for example, will receive 36,075 doses instead of 43,786 which is a reduction of 17.78%.

Spain receives around 350,000 doses from Pfizer every Monday, according to the Ministry of Health. If a reduction in doses similar to Norway is applied, it could mean 62,230 fewer doses and a reduced weekly shipment of 287,770.

“It’s not yet clear how long it will take for Pfizer to reach its maximum production capacity again, ”Said a representative.