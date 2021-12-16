Pfizer anti-covid pill, the Ema indications arrive: it must be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis and within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. Therapy lasts for 5 days and is not recommended during pregnancy. While the breastfeeding person will have to stop feeding the baby during the treatment. These are the indications issued by the European drug agency Ema on the use of Paxlovid * (PF-07321332 and ritonavir), Pfizer’s antiviral pill against Covid-19.

The opinion is from the CHMP Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use and communicated today by the EU regulatory body. In fact, the medicine, although not yet authorized in the Union, can be used to treat adults with Covid who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at greater risk of progression to a serious disease.

The two active ingredients of the medicine, PF-07321332 and ritonavir, available in separate tablets, must be taken together 2 times a day for 5 days, explains the EMA which has prepared the ‘guide’ to support those national authorities who decide on a use of the medicine before its marketing authorization, for example in emergency settings, in light of the increase in infection rates and deaths due to Covid across the EU. (continues)