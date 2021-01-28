The vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech maintains practically the maximum effectiveness against British and South African variants Covid-19, according to a statement published this Thursday by the two companies.

In vitro tests carried out with the original virus and the registered mutations “They did not demonstrate the need for a new vaccine”According to the information provided by the two laboratories, which emphasize that, in any case, they continue to “monitor these variants and are ready to react” if any of them finally resists the vaccine.

Last monday, American drugmaker Moderna reported that its vaccine works against variants identified in the UK and South Africa after analyzing the serum of people vaccinated against the disease in the laboratory. “We are encouraged by this new data, which reinforces our confidence that the Moderna covid-19 vaccine should protect against these newly detected variants,” said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

Even so, the company said that will continue to work on the vaccine to further increase protection against the strains, especially for the South African, which is the one that has presented the greatest resistance in the study. Moderna will take advantage of the possibility offered by messenger RNA technology to be manipulated and adapted to different viruses.