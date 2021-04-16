People who received the Pfizer vaccine for Corona “will likely” need a third dose within six months to a year, and then one dose every year, according to what the president of the giant American pharmaceutical company said.

“There is a reasonable assumption, which is that a third dose will likely be necessary, between six and twelve months, after which there will be a vaccination once a year,” Albert Burla, CEO of Pfizer, said in remarks on Thursday reported by CNBC. All this must still be confirmed.

Read also .. “The deadly virus” is sweeping India!

“On the other hand, the mutated versions (of the Corona virus) will play a major role,” he added.

He continued, “It is very important to reduce the number of people exposed to the virus.” Earlier in the day, the director of the cell responsible for combating Covid-19 in President Joe Biden’s administration also confirmed that Americans should expect to receive a booster vaccine in order to protect them from the mutated versions of the virus spreading. Corona. The Pfizer / Bionic Alliance announced in February that it was studying the effects of a third dose of its vaccine against the mutants in a clinical study. At this stage, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are considered the best, as they are 95 percent and 94.1 percent effective against Covid-19, according to clinical studies.