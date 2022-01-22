The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine against COVID-19 has been shown to be effective against severe illness and death in the case of a highly contagious omicron mutant, but it is less effective in preventing infection..

With the escalation of injuries, some countries have expanded their Covid-19 booster dose programs or reduced the intervals between doses, at a time when governments are rushing to strengthen protection for their citizens..

In an interview with Israel’s N12 News, Borla was asked if he supports booster doses every four to five months on a periodic basis. “That wouldn’t be a good scenario. I hope we have a vaccine that you receive once a year,” he said.“.

“Once a year, it’s easier to convince people to do. It’s easier for people to remember,” he added.