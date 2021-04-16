Pfizer boss Albert Bourla expects a third corona vaccination for the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine.

New York- In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic *, according to Pfizer boss Albert Bourla, a third syringe as a booster and then an annual vaccination could be necessary.

Pfizer boss comments on likely scenario

“A likely scenario is that there will be a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and twelve months, and then an annual re-vaccination, but all of this has yet to be confirmed,” the CEO of the US pharmaceutical company told the US Broadcaster CNBC in an interview published on Thursday but conducted in early April. The variants of Sars-CoV-2 * also played a major role.

Other scientists and pharmaceutical representatives had already made similar statements. Pfizer and its German partner Biontech * as well as other manufacturers are currently investigating the effect of possible boosters of their corona vaccines.

Initial data has shown that the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine maintains most of its effectiveness for at least six months, reports the UK The Guardian. The durability of the immunity is continuously examined. However, due to the rapidly spreading corona mutations, an annual booster vaccination may be required.(ml / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA