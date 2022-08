Albert Bourla, president of Pfizer, at a company ceremony in Greece, October 12, 2021. | Photo: Bigstock / vverve

Albert Bourla, president of pharmaceutical Pfizer, one of the main manufacturers of vaccines against Covid-19 during the pandemic, tested positive for the disease this Monday (15). He shared on Twitter that he is “grateful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine” and that he is feeling well, with “very mild” symptoms. BioNTech is a smaller company that has developed essential elements of the mRNA vaccine produced with the larger partner.

The executive, who is 60 years old, is in isolation and took Paxlovid, an antiviral drug also developed by the pharmaceutical company. US President Joe Biden was in the same situation as Bourla at the end of last month. Earlier, the head of the US federal government’s pandemic response since the Trump administration, Anthony Fauci, also became infected despite a full vaccination regimen and booster shots.

Twitter users compared the Pfizer president’s situation to what he himself said on the social network on April 1, 2021: “Excited to share that the updated analysis of the phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our vaccine against Covid-19 was 100% effective in preventing Covid-19 cases in South Africa. 100%!” exclaimed Albert Bourla, ending the post with a news item from Pfizer’s official website.