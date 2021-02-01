Two of the three laboratories that distribute vaccines against Covid-19 in the European Union committed to deliver more doses than they had agreed to supply, although the goal remains below what they originally contracted with the community block. This is the picture of vaccination, and its delays, in all 27 countries.

The first announcement was made by the British-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca on February 1. After public questioning and internal calls by the European Commission, the pharmaceutical company said it would deliver 9 million additional doses to distribute at least 40 million vaccines in European countries by the end of March. In other words, half of the initial doses that would have been agreed with the Commission.

The laboratory will also begin deliveries a week earlier than scheduled and will expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, as confirmed by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, after making a call with seven vaccine manufacturers on Sunday, January 31.

Hours later, Von der Leyen herself affirmed that the Pfizer / BioNTech alliance committed to deliver 75 million additional doses between April and June, to reach a total of 600 million vaccines to the EU during 2021.

Although the announcements of more vaccines go down well amid the shortage, it is a partial solution to a fundamental problem that raised tensions between the EU and the producers of the inoculation against Covid-19. And is that Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna – the only three pharmaceutical companies authorized to distribute the doses in the community block – announced considerable delays in their production capacity. This infuriated European governments and led them to fail to comply with their vaccination plan amid waves of public criticism.

The cascade of delays

The US company Pfizer was the first to announce a decrease in its vaccine production for the block. On January 15, the pharmaceutical company justified the temporary reduction in Europe by arguing that it needed to improve its production capacity at its plant in Puurs, Belgium.

“As a consequence, fewer doses will be available for European countries in late January and early February,” Pfizer Denmark spokesperson told AP Line Fedders. And the warning came true. Only half of the expected vaccines reached Poland and Romania and in Italy they were reduced by between 20 and 30%.

Without having recovered from that blow, a week later the EU received notification from AstraZeneca that they too would not be able to meet the doses scheduled for the first quarter of the year, despite the fact that they still did not have authorization to distribute the vaccine by then. “The European Commission and the Member States expressed their deep dissatisfaction with this. We insist on a precise delivery schedule on the basis of which Member States should plan their vaccination programs, subject to the granting of a provisional marketing authorization, ”said Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

Although Kyriakides did not mention how many vaccines would be delayed, Reuters and AP agencies say that AstraZeneca cut just over 60% of the doses promised to the block, reducing them from 80 to 31 million in the first quarter of this year. In contrast, the EFE agency speaks of a 25% reduction.

So far it is not officially known what the goal was, since the contract published by the European Commission to push for compliance, he has crossed out the sentences that specify how many doses AstraZeneca had to provide between January and March of this year.

Without enough vaccines, governments cannot meet the timelines they promised

The delays from Pfizer and AstraZeneca triggered a widespread delay in vaccination plans that did not go down well with governments and their populations. The Irish Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, told the radio station ‘RTE’ that the lack of vaccines from AstraZeneca put them “in a problem” because that laboratory “was going to be the catalyst that would allow going from low level to mass vaccination” .

In Germany, where criticism has been directed at Angela Merkel’s cabinet, authorities initially ignored AstraZeneca’s announcement and insisted that the laboratory should meet its goal of 3 million vaccines for that country by February. However, the latest calculations by the Health Ministry suggest that Germany will face at least ten weeks of vaccine “shortage”.

Italian reactions were more drastic and from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio threatened to sue the companies for making them fail to comply with their vaccination plan. “This is a European contract that Pfizer and AstraZeneca are not respecting and for this reason we will take legal action (…) We are working so that our program of vaccine plans does not change,” said Luigi Di Maio on the RAI television network.

And in France, 5% of scheduled vaccination appointments were postponed. In addition, the authorities chose to prioritize inoculations for those who already require the second dose, despite the fact that the country will only receive half of the 9 million vaccines that AstraZeneca was supposed to provide until the end of March.

In sum, the shortage of vaccines prevents the countries of the European Union from starting the long-awaited mass vaccination, which is considered the only effective antidote against the pandemic. Until now, throughout the community block, the average vaccination is only 2.74 people inoculated per 100 inhabitants. Even Malta, which is the EU country with by far the highest percentage, does not exceed 6 out of 100 vaccinated people, according to Oxford University tracker Our World in Data.

The outlook is even bleaker if one takes into account that the European Union signed contracts that, in theory, guaranteed it to vaccinate more than 80% of the entire population of the 27 Member States.

As if that were not enough, on January 29, Moderna also added to the delays. In Italy, the company delivered 20% fewer vaccines it had planned to supply, according to Domenico Arcuri, Italy’s special commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency.

Tensions between the European Commission and pharmaceutical companies

Delays by all the companies supplying vaccines in the EU caused the regulator to raise the tone of the debate. The first step for the European Commission was to ask AstraZeneca to say how many vaccines it had manufactured for the 27 European countries and where it had distributed them.

The chief executive of the laboratory, Pascal Soriot, reacted publicly for the first time and said that they did fulfill their commitments. Soriot argues that the number of vaccines to provide is an objective figure and not a firm goal, since production depends on capacity, and capacity was challenged by the frantic increase in demand around the world.

Now, for a pharmaceutical company to sell the vaccines it produces on European soil to countries outside the EU, it will first have to communicate its intentions to the authorities of the countries where they have production plants and then it must have an authorization to export the doses. In addition, companies have to show the European Commission all the vaccine distribution data since October 29.

After this pressure mechanism came several conversations between the European authorities and the pharmaceutical companies. And as Von der Leyen put it, the calls concluded that AstraZeneca and Pfizer increased the number of promised doses. While progress in negotiations is reflected in practice, the European Union continues to face a shortage of vaccines and criticism from citizens, tired of quarantines, restrictions and unemployment.

