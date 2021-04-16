A construction worker is injected with the Pfizer vaccine in New York. Mary Altaffer / AP

Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, has hinted at the need for a third injection against the coronavirus for vaccinated people. “It is a likely scenario that a third dose will be necessary at some point between six and twelve months. And from there there will be an annual vaccination, but all this will have to be confirmed, “said the head of the pharmaceutical company in a talk for the CVS pharmacy chain recorded in early April but issued this Thursday. Bourla said the scenario may change depending on new strains and the ability of drugs to resist these variants. Scientists fear that the vaccines are not as resistant to the variations of the disease found in South Africa and Brazil.

More information

The term “booster dose” is beginning to gain popularity in the vocabulary that the pandemic has left behind. Pfizer reported earlier this month that the two doses of its vaccine were 91% effective in preventing a serious development of the coronavirus. The company had announced that immunity had a six-month window after the injection of the second dose. The third puncture should come after that semester. Moderna, which uses a technology similar to that of Pfizer / BioNTech, also has a high efficiency during the same period as published The New England Journal of Medicine.

David Kessler, the man in charge of managing the pandemic for the Joe Biden government, also said Thursday that Americans should prepare for the possibility of the third dose. “At this moment we do not know everything … we are studying the duration of the antibody response,” said the pediatrician during a meeting with legislators. At the meeting, the official called on all Americans to continue vaccinating. “Nothing should distract them from the fact that they need to be vaccinated and that we have enough doses,” said Kessler in relation to the pause that authorities have given to injections of the Johnson & Johnson drug, under suspicion after being linked to some cases of blood clots.

The United States is also tracking whether injections trigger infections in patients. The country has vaccinated more than 77 million people. Of that universe, only about 5,800 have presented them and 396 of them had to be admitted to a hospital. 74 people have died as a result of these reactions, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC for its acronym in English).

Pfizer’s Bourla has said that vaccination is an important tool in fighting the most contagious variants of COVID. The pharmaceutical company has disclosed in one of its studies that its vaccine works is less potent against the strain of the virus originating in South Africa, which already has more than 300 cases in 25 US states. Since the end of February, scientists from the US company they considered the possibility of the third dose, which can become as common as the application of an annual prick to cope with the season of influenza. The third dose would boost the antibodies 10-20 times.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.