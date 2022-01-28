The Pfizer anti-covid pill – capable of reducing the risk of hospitalization – arrives in Italy at the beginning of February. This was announced by Aifa, the Italian drug agency Aifa, which defines the methods of use of the Paxlovid product. The pill will soon be available in Italy, “from the first week of February 2022”, explains the regulatory body in a statement. The drug had already received a favorable opinion from the agency’s Technical Scientific Commission (CTS) in December 2021 for emergency distribution.

In the session of January 28, the CTS of the agency defined the criteria for using oral antiviral for the treatment of covid.

Paxlovid, which in the pivotal study proved effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death by 88%, is indicated – explains Aifa – for the treatment of “adult patients with recent Sars-CoV-2 infection with disease mild-moderate who do not require oxygen therapy and with concomitant clinical conditions that represent specific risk factors for the development of severe Covid-19 “.

Paxlovid treatment should be started within 5 days of the onset of symptoms and lasts for 5 days. “The procedures for selecting patients and for prescribing and distributing the drug will be the same as those already established for the other oral antiviral (molnupiravir)”, informs the regulatory body in the note. “The use of a monitoring register is envisaged, which will be accessible on the Agency’s website”.

HOW DOES IT WORK

About ten days ago, Pfizer provided data on the drug’s effectiveness against the Omicron variant in particular. “The results of numerous studies show that the in vitro efficacy of nirmatrelvir”, the main protease inhibitor of the anti-Covid drug Paxlovid, “is maintained against Omicron.” Studies suggest that the pill “has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many times higher than the amount needed to prevent Omicron from replicating in cells.”

“We are encouraged by these initial laboratory results,” said Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research, Development and Medical. “We specifically designed Paxlovid to maintain its activity” transversely “among coronaviruses, as well as for the current variants of concern with mutations predominantly on the Spike protein”, adds the expert, recalling the clinical data that showed a reduction in the “risk of nearly 90% hospitalization or death compared to placebo for high-risk patients if treated within 5 days of symptom onset. “

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is also said to be “encouraged”, commenting via Twitter on the first data on the anti-Covid pill and Omicron. Data which, Dolsten continues, “suggests that this oral therapy may be an important and effective tool in our ongoing battle against this virus and current variants, including the highly transmissible Omicron. The in vitro results will continue to be validated.”

EFFECTS

Recently, expert observations came from the United States that Pfizer’s drug “could have serious and life-threatening interactions with other drugs including some blood thinners, statins and antidepressants,” he said. Peter Anderson, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Colorado, stating that “some of these interactions are not trivial and we will have to be very careful”.

The interactions of the antiviral with some drugs have also been highlighted by the FDA itself which in fact – he told ‘Nbc’ – did not recommend it for people with severe kidney or liver disease.

A Pfizer spokesperson, in a statement to The Hill website, in recent weeks pointed out that any “interactions with other drugs have been examined in a series of in vitro tests and clinical trials.” Some drugs may be subject to contraindications, “however, in light of the fact that the treatment has a short duration of 5 days, in combination with the low dose of ritonavir (one of the active ingredients used, ed) of 100 milligrams, we believe that the Healthcare professionals will find most interactions generically manageable. “