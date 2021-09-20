The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines are effective for children between five and 11 years old, with a first and second dose three times lower than for those over 12 years old, the US pharmaceutical company reported after a study with which it hopes to satisfy the regulatory service FDA, as well as other global regulators.

The pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced on September 20 that their vaccine is effective for children from 5 to 11 years old, according to the latest clinical tests carried out on this age group. The drug would have generated a “robust” and safe antibody response, which brings the possibility of an infant serum available for the month of October, at least in the United States.

This same vaccine is already available for those over 12 years of age. But now that the kids are back in school and the Delta variant, and now its Latin American sister Mu, is causing a huge increase in pediatric infections, many parents eagerly await vaccinations for their youngest children.

“Since July, pediatric COVID-19 cases have increased 240% in the US, underscoring the public health need for vaccination,” said Albert Bourla, the director, in a press release. Pfizer executive.

The tests were performed on more than 2,000 participants aged five to 11 years, half received two placebos while the other half were inoculated with two real doses. Both groups received them three weeks apart. The actual doses used were three times less than the 30 micrograms used in vaccines for over 12 years. An amount evaluated as sufficient to generate antibody levels as strong as those of the general population.

In addition, the pharmaceutical group will present these results “to the FDA (the Federal Drug Agency, the drug regulator in the US) and other regulatory bodies urgently,” Albert Bourla announced.

Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA, had confided earlier this month that once Pfizer delivers the study, his agency will evaluate the data “hopefully in a matter of weeks” to assess the efficacy and safety of vaccines for children. younger.

“These results are very good news,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman, a Georgetown University professor and former FDA chief of vaccines, adding that the level of immune response that Pfizer reported “seems likely to be protective.”

With the new variants, the child population would be at greater risk

Although children are at less risk than older children of becoming seriously ill or dying from the disease, more than 5 million children have tested positive in the United States since the pandemic began and at least 460 have died according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. And cases have increased significantly as the Delta variant spread across the country.

“I have a great sense of urgency,” said Dr. Bill Gruber, senior vice president at Pfizer. “There is a pent-up demand for parents to return their children to normal life,” he added.

In New Jersey, 10-year-old Maya Huber asked why she couldn’t get vaccinated like her parents and older brothers. Her mother, Dr. Nisha Gandhi, an intensive care physician at Englewood Hospital in New York, enrolled her in the Pfizer study, not knowing whether her daughter was going to receive a true dose or a placebo.

Maya said it was exciting to be a part of the study, even though she was “scared” about getting the injection. But “after receiving it, at least you’re happy you did and relieved that it didn’t hurt.”

A girl is entertained by clowns as she waits in the control room after being injected with a dose of the Soberana-02 vaccine for COVID-19 in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. © AP – Ramon Espinosa

Until now, several Western countries have not vaccinated their children under 12 years of age, all are waiting for positive results that show which is the most appropriate vaccine and works safely.

Last week, Cuba began vaccinating children up to two years of age with its vaccines Abdala and Soberana 02 and in China the compounds of Sinovac and Sinopharm were approved for children up to three years of age.

However, the study is not large enough to detect any extremely rare side effects such as heart inflammation that can occur after the second dose, mostly in young men.

Moderna, another vaccine manufacturer in the US, is also studying its vaccines in school-age children. Together with Pfizer, he also studies younger children, up to six months. Results are expected by the end of the year.

With AP, EFE and Reuters