Pfizer announced on Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccine developed together with the German drug manufacturer BioNtech showed 100% effectiveness in boys between 12 and 15 years old, according to the result of a phase 3 clinical trial.

Phase 3 Clinical Trials Conducted in 2,260 Adolescents in the United States “showed 100% efficacy and robust antibody response“the companies said in a statement.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company plans to submit the new vaccine data to the Food and Drug Administration and other regulators “as soon as possible.”

The idea, according to the executive, is that children in the age group can be vaccinated before the start of the new school year, next August.

News in development.

JPE