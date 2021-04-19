The companies Pfizer and BioNTech released a statement on Monday in which they announced that will provide another 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union in 2021.

The announcement, the message explains, is the result of the European Commission’s decision to exercise the purchase option for an additional 100 million doses under the extended Advance Purchase Agreement, signed on February 17, 2021.

This additional supply carries the total vaccine doses to the EU at 600 million.

A Spanish worker receives the vaccine from Pfizer. Photo: AFP

“We remain committed to acting as quickly and safely as possible to bring this vaccine to more people in Europe as the deadly virus continues to devastate the continent,” said Albert Bourla, President and CEO of Pfizer.

“To date, we have met all of our supply commitments to the European Commission and we expect to deliver 250 million doses to the European Union in the second quarter, four times the agreed amount in the first quarter, “he added.

“The additional 100 million doses will further help support the acceleration of vaccination campaigns across the EU. We now intend to provide a total of 600 million doses to the EU this year, which will cover two-thirds of the European population and represents the largest cumulative supply agreement for the Comirnaty vaccine that we have agreed to to date globally, “said Sean Marett, Commercial and Commercial Director of BioNTech

The vaccine, the note notes, will be produced at the Pfizer and BioNTech sites in Europe.

Fountain. agencies