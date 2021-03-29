A study published in the United States states that, after the application of the second dose, the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have reduced COVID infections by 90% among health personnel.

The findings are part of a study that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did on these vaccines. based on the science of messenger RNA (called mRNA).

This technique consists of injecting into the body strands of genetic instructions called messenger RNA, which inform the cells what to do.

Thus, the messenger RNA of the vaccine inserts itself into the body and takes control of this machinery to make a specific antigen: the “spicule” of the coronavirus, which allows it to adhere to human cells to penetrate them.

This spicule, harmless in itself, will be detected by the immune system that will produce antibodies, and these in turn will remain on guard for a long time.

Once the genetic material has been injected, “the cells at the injection site will begin to temporarily produce one of the virus’s proteins,” explained Christophe D’Enfert, scientific director of the Institut Pasteur, to the agency. AFP.

The advantage is that when using this method, there is no need to grow a pathogen in the laboratory, because it is the organism that does the job. Is by this reason that vaccines develop more quickly. No cells or chicken eggs (as with flu vaccines) are needed to make this vaccine.

The data confirm what was seen in controlled clinical trials conducted before both vaccines received emergency use authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration.

This finding serves to allay fears that vaccinated people might carry asymptomatic infections and spread it to others. This studio suggests that’s a rather unlikely possibility.

