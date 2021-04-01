Companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that trials suggest their COVID-19 vaccine works against the South African variant, in addition to being safe and effective after 6 months

The drug companies said in a statement that 12,000 people involved in their Phase 3 trial experienced high levels of protection against COVID-19 six months after your second dose, with no serious safety concerns.

“This is an important step in further confirming the strong efficacy and good safety data that we have seen so far,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

Pfizer and BioNTech released the results of their trial where they tested the efficacy of their vaccine against the South African variant. Photo: EFE

“These data also provide the first clinical results that a vaccine can effectively protect against currently circulating variants, a critical factor to achieve herd immunity and put an end to this pandemic for the world population, “he continued

In South Africa, “800 participants were recruited, nine cases of COVID-19 were observed, all in the placebo group, indicating a 100% vaccine efficacy “, was reported in the statement released by the companies.

Pfizer and BioNTech had estimated in January, from in vitro tests, that although it was “inferior” to the response observed against the common strain of the virus, “the high efficacy” of the vaccine did not appear to be affected against the South African variant. .

Data from clinical trials corroborate these results, according to Thursday’s press release.

Of the 46,307 participants in phase 3 trials in various countries, the vaccine has shown a 91.3% efficiency, according to the same source.

Of the 927 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the study, 850 cases concerned patients in the placebo group and 77 cases in the vaccinated group.

The vaccine, developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, received emergency use authorization last December from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is only granted in special circumstances.

Both companies recently confirmed that they expect to manufacture in 2021 up to 2.5 billion doses of your vaccine, one of the four approved in the European Union.

Source: agencies