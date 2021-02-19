“Pfizer” and “Biontech” are testing the Corona vaccine in pregnant women

Pfizer and Biontech said they have started an international study of 4,000 volunteers to assess the safety and efficacy of their vaccine to prevent Covid-19 in healthy pregnant women.

Pregnant women are more likely to develop severe symptoms of Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended that some women in high-risk occupations get vaccinated even without evidence that they are safe for them.

Last week, the US National Institutes of Health called for increased inclusion of pregnant and breastfeeding women in Covid-19 vaccine research.

Bioethicists, vaccinologists and maternal health experts have said for years that pregnant women should be included early in vaccine trials so that they do not have to wait long after a successful vaccine is found.

Despite this, pregnant women were excluded from the large US trials used to obtain a license for the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccines.

Pharmaceutical companies say they first need to make sure vaccines are generally safe and effective.