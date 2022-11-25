One hundred and thirty million packages a year of drugs for the treatment of oncological, cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases, as well as inflammatory diseases are produced in the Pfizer plant in Ascoli Piceno, one of the main key suppliers since 1972 for about 100 countries worldwide the world. All of this can be experienced first-hand by going through the exhibition “Genealogy. Together. A story. Ours”, set up in the historic Palazzo dei Capitani to celebrate the first 50 years of the production site. Conceived in an immersive mode, through narrative installations, the exhibition will be open to the public from today until February 2023.

“We want to tell the story of our site, which has always had a strong link with the local area – explains Rossella Bruni, director and managing director of the Pfizer plant in Ascoli -. Over 900 people currently work here plus related industries, which means having a significant impact on the population of Ascoli, and not only in numerical terms.Thanks to the competence and excellence, which is recognized within Pfizer’s global production network, today we are also protagonists in the fight against Covid-19, given that we are part of the production and distribution chain of the antiviral that arrives throughout Europe”.

The guiding metaphor is that of the tree. Understood as a living organism and organized structure, rooted in the territory that grows and generates development. The tree becomes the narrative paradigm on which the development of the installations is based to tell the story of the establishment. The tree not only produces fruit, which is represented by the impact that the plant has on the community, but it is a living organism and is also represented by the photos of the employees who help the company’s growth with their work and commitment. Then there are the trunk sections, as a timeline for reading and retracing the fundamental stages in the life of the site and the community or the “forest” of vertical monitors with video stories and brief testimonials from people who have marked the life of the plant in the last half century.

From the heart of the Marche to go far. An artwork installation with a planisphere describing the “routes” that the medicines produced in Ascoli follow to reach the whole world.

“Pfizer is today a leader among the world’s biopharmaceutical companies, present in over 120 countries – underlines Paivi Kerkola, Country President of Pfizer in Italy -. We aim to bring life-changing innovations to patients around the world. Patients are the reason we go to work every day and we are proud that Italy, where we are present with offices in Rome and Milan, and with the two production sites in Ascoli and Catania, can make such an important contribution to this ambitious goal”.