Second division Fortuna Dusseldorf should do with out Emmanuel Iyoha for the approaching weeks. Because the membership reported, the 22-year-old striker has glandular fever from Pfeiffer.
Iyoha got here again to the Rhinelanders this summer time after a one-year mortgage in Kiel. There the youth nationwide crew was in a position to appeal to consideration with 9 objectives in 29 missions. At Fortuna, Iyoha wished to start out one other try and turn into a part of Uwe Rösler’s crew.
The viral illness is now slowing the striker. It’s not but clear when Iyoha will be capable of return to the sector. In response to the affiliation, he’s not out there “till additional discover”.
