New indictment for the so-called Pfas, environmental pollutants known for their persistence in the environment and living organisms including humans. According to a new study from the University of Padua they would increase cholesterol levels, and consequently the risk of heart attack. Perfluoroacrylic acids are synthetic chemicals used mainly to make various materials such as fabrics, carpets, paper, food container coatings, non-stick pans and in the production of technical clothing resistant to fat and water.

Published in the journal ‘Toxicology Reports’, the study shows that in the population residing in contaminated areas, the percentage of subjects with high levels of cholesterol in the blood, in the age group between 35 and 75 years, is more than double compared to the general control population (about 57% versus 22%). The experimental study, signed by Carlo Foresta, former full professor of Endocrinology at the University of Padua, in collaboration with Alberto Ferlin, full professor of Endocrinology, and Nicola Ferri, full professor of Pharmacology, has highlighted the mechanism through which Pfoa and Pfos, the most widespread compounds of the Pfas family, they interfere with the process of cellular absorption of cholesterol from the blood. In particular, research has shown that these substances interact with the membrane of liver cells and hinder the normal absorption of cholesterol, thus increasing circulating levels.

It is important to note – underlines a note – that this effect seems to be due to a reduced plasticity of the cell membrane, which prevents the correct functionality of all those cholesterol uptake mechanisms. “These results are very important – comments Foresta – because they highlight the mechanisms through which Pfas induce a cellular liver dysfunction capable of justifying the hypercholesterolemia observed in the exposed population”, highlights the endocrinologist who warns: “The reduction of levels of these substances both in the environment and in the blood becomes a non-negligible priority for the protection of public health. The results of this study add a further piece to the broader spectrum of clinical manifestations associated with exposure to Pfas and now widely recognized at an international level “.