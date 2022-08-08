A recent study showed that i PFASwhich are a type of synthetic chemical, may be present in rainwater at high levels. For many years, the substances per- and polyfluoroalkyls (PFAS) – or “chemicals forever” – have entered the natural environment, contaminating soil and water sources. The new research developed of the Stockholm University revealed that PFAS levels in rainwater exceed the safe limit.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Environmental Science & Technology.

PFAS in rainwater: here’s what I can or cause

It is officially recognized that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)

Also known as chemicals forever ”, they are dangerous to health: land people should be educated on how PFAS can impact their overall health and take precautions to have their drinking water tested if necessary.

These dangerous substances can be present in the water we drink and pollute the environment, and this exposure could cause: liver damage; fertility problems for women; gestational diabetes and some cancers. New research developed by a team of experts from Stockholm University has revealed that the amount of PFAS contained in rainwater exceeds the levels of drinking water health advice

of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)The team of experts also found that rainwater often exceeds standard health levels.

PFAS were created in the 1940s. Featuring unique properties, including their ability to be permeable to water and oil and to be resistant to high temperatures, manufacturers have used PFAS in a variety of different products, from non-stick cookware to cosmetics.

The production, which takes place inside a factory, can convey the PFAS through the waste water contaminating the soil and the environment. Even products that contain them and that are abandoned in landfills can be considered highly polluting. This leads to the fact that the chemicals can pollute the crops, lakes and streams that feed the water tanks where the fish that then arrive on our tables are raised.

Not only that, the PFAS have the ability to disperse in the air, as has shown the research that has tracked down the PFAS in the Arctic ice and soil . When this happens, these highly polluting substances can travel through rainwater, potentially contaminating water sources around the world.

Dr Ian Cousins, Professor in Stockholm University’s Department of Environmental Sciences and lead author of this study, said his research found that the levels of PFAS in the Earth’s atmosphere have been similar over the past two decades:“They are not decreasing noticeably due to the high persistence of PFAS and their ability to return from the ocean to the atmosphere,” he explained.

Around the world, different countries and states have different regulations for PFAS in the environment.

For example, in the United States, the EPA and the food and drug administration (FDA) have developed regulations for PFAS and have offered a variety of research and tools that states can use. The European Chemicals Agency oversees the use of PFAS in Europe, however some areas of the world, such as Asia, have not yet put restrictions on these pollutants in place.

Dr Cousins ​​explained that: “We have tried to highlight concerns with highly persistent synthetic chemicals in multiple previous articles: these concerns are often dismissed. Persistent chemicals are particularly problematic because their persistence allows them to be distributed globally and means they are impossible to remove once they are globally ubiquitous. If you then discover the effects associated with these chemicals, then you have a serious environmental problem ”.

Asked if there was a way to stop the global cycle of PFAS so that it no longer affects the atmosphere and ultimately sources of drinking water, Dr Cousins ​​said there was still no solution. : “We can only clean drinking water in treatment plants using advanced treatment technologies which are very expensive. We cannot remove these hazardous substances from the environment. We just have to wait and it will take a long time, of the order of decades or centuries, before we do so elect yes dilute gradually into the deep oceans “.

“This research highlights the problem and it is hoped that global decision makers now take the problem seriously and do not continually produce and use such extremely persistent substances,” added Dr Cousins. “We must minimize the use of these substances in the future and stop the continued use of these problematic elements in China.”

While the situation is not the best, strategies are underway to help solve the PFAS problem at a faster rate. Researchers are trying to develop one or more ways to break down these substances in the environment. A study earlier this year found that a common microorganism was able to break down a particular class of PFAS. A study from June 2021 also showed how a ion exchange process can help eliminate these elements in wastewater.

Researchers are also exploring the use of activated carbon as an option to remove PFAS from drinking water. Furthermore, governments are starting to take more action against these pollutants. In June, the U.S. government announced plans to combat these substances in American drinking water, with several states enacting their own regulations regarding the problem. In 2019, the European Commission also presented a proposal to eliminate these chemicals to be effective by 2030.

It is now established that the PFAS will be present in ours environment for a long time, it is important to know the impact these “chemicals forever” will have on the health of each of us.

According to Dr. Perry Elizabeth Sheffield, Co-Director of the Network of New York Children’s Environmental Health Centers, Associate Professor in the Departments of Environmental Medicine and Public Health and Pediatrics of Mount Sinai and Deputy Director of the Specialty Unit for Environmental Health Pediatric Region 2 (PEHSU), exposure to these chemicals through drinking water has been linked to a higher risk of some adverse health outcomes.

“PFAS exposure is linked to higher cholesterol, changes in liver function, lower immune system response, such as how we develop immunity when we get a vaccine, a higher risk of kidney and testicular cancer. and complications during pregnancy such as higher blood pressure and preeclampsia. While we think that children, in particular, may be sensitive to adverse health effects when exposed because they are still growing and developing, more information is needed, ”he added.

To find out more about the impact of the PFAS on their health, Dr. Sheffield suggested that people consult the New York State Children’s Environmental Health Center webpage on PFAS and a clinical tool called Prescription for prevention they have developed on “chemicals forever”.

If people are concerned that their drinking water may be unsafe to consume, Dr. Monique May, UnitedHealth Group’s family doctor and medical director, and medical consultant at Aeroflow Sleep, suggested asking the local water utility company for information on PFAS levels in the water supply.

“If not, they can request that the water be tested,” he said, concluding: “They can also invest in water filters. If they have any doubts that they have been exposed, they should seek a physician with training and experience in environmental medicine to determine if blood or other tests are needed. “

As for Italy, our country records the most serious pollution by perfluoroalkyl substances in Europe: The ‘Moronese Bill’ currently under discussion in the Senate is a timid measure – explains Giuseppe Ungherese, head of the pollution campaign of Greenpeace-. It provides for maximum Pfas spillage limits in waste water and the introduction of tolerance values ​​in drinking water but the only acceptable value is zero. If this is the new law, yet another downward compromise will be achieved in which health and the environment give way to the profit of a few “.

“Stride the fact that the proposal to ban the production of these substances does not come from the Italian executive – the Hungarian continues -. In Brussels we are completely absent despite our country being the scene of the greatest PFAS pollution on the European continent ”.

“You don’t need to go around it – explains Michela Piccoli, activist of the Moms No Pfas, a group that in Veneto has been fighting for years to obtain justice and truth. Even a nanogram of Pfas is persistent, bioaccumulative and consequently dangerous. The only acceptable objective is to reach a ban on spillage ”.