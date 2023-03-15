By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said on Wednesday that he will determine the opening of an investigation by the Federal Police to investigate the irregular use by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) of equipment that monitors the displacement of people through cell phone signals.

As revealed by the newspaper O Globo, Abin acquired and used, between December 2018 and May 2021, Israeli software that allowed tracking the movement of people through their cell phone number, with the possibility of monitoring up to 10,000 people in 12 months . In a note, Abin confirmed the use of the equipment until May 2021. The use of the software was done without judicial authorization.

Dino explained that he spoke with the director general of the Federal Police, Andrei Rodrigues, and will decide to open an investigation later this Wednesday.