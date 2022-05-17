Investigation also targets Rosângela Moro; prosecutor questions change of domicile to SP, where couple started to live in a hotel

The MP-SP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) ordered the PF (Federal Police) to investigate whether former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (União Brasil) committed a crime by transferring the electoral domicile from Paraná to São Paulo without having a fixed residence in the state. The investigation also targets Rosângela Moro, wife of the former judge.

The order was given after businesswoman Roberta Luchsinger, affiliated with the PT, filed a request for an investigation. The request says that Moro and Rosângela do not have “any connection with the State of São Paulo”.

In response, the former minister and his wife said that they changed their address because they started living in a hotel in São Paulo and because they have connections with the capital of São Paulo. The 2 must be candidates for federal deputies by SP, the state with the largest number of seats in the Chamber.

According to promoter Reynaldo Mapelli, it is necessary to deepen the “investigations for a better understanding of the facts”. He also stated that Moro and Rosângela do not have a fixed residence in São Paulo and ordered the couple to testify. Here’s the intact of the document (707 KB).

“We cannot accept Sergio Moro’s weak argument that he has a link with the city of São Paulo because he received honors or was hired by the company Alvarez & Marsal — it is a company for which he provided services for a short period in the United States , which is based in New York, being irrelevant, of course, that it has an office in the city of São Paulo—, or even that he possibly participated in some political meetings at the Continental Hotel”says the promoter.

Regarding Rosângela, Mapelli said that “very fragile” the argument that she has a link with SP for working at Casa Hunter, an association for the defense of people with rare diseases.

Moro stated in his profile on twitter not exist “nothing illegal” in the change of domicile. “It is the right of every Brazilian to change. No problem, I will provide all the necessary information. Now, this questioning is strange while the candidacy of a convict in 3 instances is treated naturally”he said.

In a note, the lawyer Gustavo Guedes, responsible for the defense of Sergio and Rosângela Moro, said that the couple fulfilled “Strictly all the requirements of the electoral legislation when requesting the change of electoral domicile”.

Read the full statement by Gustavo Guedes, received on May 16, 2022, at 9:45 pm:

“Sergio and Rosangela Moro rigorously complied with all the requirements of the electoral legislation when requesting a change of electoral domicile. Moro and his wife are at the disposal of the Federal Police to provide all necessary clarifications, confident that the law applies to everyone and should prevail.”