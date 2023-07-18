Brazil Agencyi

07/17/2023 – 23:20

The Federal Police are investigating three suspects who harassed Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and his family on Friday (14), at Rome Airport, in Italy.

The case was publicized last weekend by the press. According to the reports, the group would have called the minister a “bandit and a communist”. When questioning the insults, the minister’s son was attacked by one of the accused. Moraes was in Italy to attend a lecture at the University of Siena.

The three suspects are already in Brazil and should be heard by the PF in the coming days. According to investigations, the couple Roberto Mantovani Filho and his wife, Andrea Mantovani, and son-in-law, Alex Zanatta, are involved in the attacks.

Defense

In a note, the couple’s defense said that their clients have nothing to do with the facts and treats the case as an “interpretive mistake”.

“Roberto Mantovani Filho and his wife sincerely regret what happened, being convinced that there was a misinterpretation of the facts. They clarify that the offenses attributed as if they were from Andréa to Minister Alexandre de Moraes were probably uttered by someone else, not by her. That this interpretative confusion gave rise to a verbal misunderstanding between her and two people who accompanied the minister”, declared the lawyers.

On Sunday (16), Alex Zanatta testified at the Federal Police station in Piracicaba and also denied having made offenses against the minister.























