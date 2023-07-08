Ex-Minister spent almost 4 months in prison in Brasilia for alleged omission on January 8; in the period, he would have received as a delegate

Since the release of Anderson Torres from prison, on May 11, the internal proceedings against the former Minister of Justice of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and PF (Federal Police) delegate has been moving the corporation. As found out by Power360the PF wants Torres to return the wages he received during the period he was imprisoned (14.jan.2023 to 11.may.2023).

The PF’s decision to collect arrears from the PF delegate is based on a technical note from the Ministry of Planning signed in 2013 (here’s the full159 KB) and reinforced by another one from 2020 (here’s the full112 KB).





The 2013 norm establishes that federal civil servants cannot receive a salary while serving preventive detention because they are away from their duties. In 2020, the determination is applied to cases of temporary arrests.

The document also determines that in case the public official ends up being acquitted at the end of the process, the wages deducted during the period in which he was arrested must be paid in full.

The gross salary –without deductions– of a PF delegate is around R$30,000. O Power360 sought the defense of former Minister Anderson Torres, who preferred not to comment on the matter.

Torres stayed detained for almost 4 months (117 days) in the 4th Military Police Battalion, in Guará, a region approximately 15 kilometers from the center of Brasília. He was arrested on suspicion of omission in the acts of extremists against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8, by order of Moraes.

The former minister was dismissed from the Federal District secretariat on January 8. Two days later, Minister Alexandre de Moraes issued a preventive arrest order at the request of the PF, but Torres was in the United States. He was detained as soon as he arrived at Brasilia International Airport.

On May 11, Moraes considered the opinion presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in favor of revoking the preventive detention of the former secretary. The minister indicated that the detention of Torres “already achieved its purpose”.

Currently, Torres is complying with some precautionary measures, such as the use of an electronic anklet, to ensure that he does not leave the Federal District and complies with home confinement within the specified period. Here are the other determinations of Moraes: