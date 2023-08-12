The corporation also asks for the ex-president’s breach of bank secrecy in an investigation into an alleged attempt to negotiate items

The PF (Federal Police) wants Jair Bolsonaro (PL) testify in the investigation that investigates the alleged attempt to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations. The corporation also asks for the former president’s bank secrecy to be broken.

As found out Power360, the PF also wants to hear the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro in the investigation. Michelle is quoted in conversations by Bolsonaro’s former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid.

In telephone conversations revealed by the PF, Cid and Marcelo Câmara confirm that the former first lady “it disappeared” with one of the gifts received by the then Chief Executive.

“The messages reveal that, despite the restrictions, possibly other gifts received by former President JAIR BOLSONARO may have been diverted and sold without respecting legal restrictions, noting that ‘one that was with DONA MICHELLE disappeared’”says Câmara in a message.

The content of the messages is found in a report by the PF (Federal Police) on the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), who authorized searches at addresses of military personnel linked to the former president. Here’s the full of the decision (3 MB).

This Friday (11.Aug.2023) the corporation carried out searches at addresses of military personnel linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro in an investigation into the alleged attempt to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations. The searches are part of the Supreme Court’s inquiry into the activities of digital militias.

Targets were: reserve general Mauro Lourena Cid, father of Mauro Cid; Second Lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti; and Bolsonaro’s former lawyer, Frederick Wassef. The searches were authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Report from the corporation that indicates that a Rolex watch, a Saudi gift, was delivered to Bolsonaro and later sold in the US. Former President’s Lawyer Frederick Wassef would have repurchased the watch in the North American country to deliver it to the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) for a value greater than that of the sale.

In addition, the document shows messages from Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid about him having arranged with his father, General Lourena Cid, to deliver US$ 25,000 in cash to Bolsonaro so as not to “movement” in the ex-president’s account.