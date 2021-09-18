The Federal Police seized almost R$ 2 million in Operation Nácar-19, which arrested on Wednesday, 15, the mayor of Guarujá (SP), Válter Suman (PSDB). The money was found in four of the 25 addresses searched by the Federal Police in the city and in the municipalities of São Bernardo do Campo (SP), São Paulo (SP) and Nova Iguaçu (RJ). The balance was released this Friday, 17, by the corporation.

The PF is investigating whether the toucan is behind an alleged scheme to divert public funds from contracts signed by the city hall, including federal funds transferred to fight the covid-19 pandemic. The inquiry is supported by the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) and the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

The municipal secretary of Education, Marcelo Nicolau, was also arrested in the operation. The report found that he and the mayor were taken to the São Vicente Penitentiary Progression Center.

In addition to the search and seizure warrants, judge Nino Toldo, from the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region, in São Paulo, also authorized the blocking of R$ 7 million in assets and values ​​of those investigated.

As the blog showed, the investigation had as its starting point an anonymous complaint and a report from the former Council for the Control of Financial Activities (Coaf) which pointed out suspicious financial transactions involving the social organization Pró Vida, hired by the municipality on the coast of São Paulo to manage units public health services. The PF sees signs of embezzlement crimes, active and passive corruption, bid fraud, criminal organization and money laundering.

With the word, the city hall

“The City of Guarujá informs that it is becoming aware of the information collected by the Federal Police and the Federal Court of Accounts and clarifies that the administrative procedures related to the application of Covid transfers, and also to the cost of the campaign hospital, had their procedures based on legality and transparency, as required by law, and is collaborating with the investigations. It should be noted that the Municipality has already acted on several fronts, so much so that internal procedures had already been launched to investigate the mismanagement and irregularities practiced by social organizations and outsourced companies. An internal inquiry has also been launched to investigate possible involvement of public servants.

Specifically in relation to the management contracts signed with the Social Organization (OS) Pró Vida, the City Hall clarifies that it proceeded with its disqualification and then the General Counsel of the City JOINED A PUBLIC CIVIL ACTION with a preliminary injunction for unavailability of assets, breach of the fiscal and banking secrecy of those responsible for more than 30 days, in addition to requesting reimbursement from the public coffers by the OS and due civil liability. In addition, criminal representations were filed with the Civil Police. The Municipal Administration continues to be aware of all the facts and collaborates with the investigations.”

The report contacted OS Pró Vida and is awaiting a response. The space is open for manifestation.

