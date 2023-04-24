Analysis of the material is still ongoing; corporation heard 81 soldiers who acted on the day of the attacks

The Federal Police informed the stf (Federal Supreme Court) this Saturday (April 22, 2023) which has not yet finalized the expertise of the images of the January 8 attacks. The PF also informed that the recordings have a total of 4,410 hours and that it has already heard 81 military personnel who acted on the day of the attacks and summoned another 9 to testify this Sunday (April 23, 2023). Here’s the full (131 KB) of the letter sent to the office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.