The broadcaster had access to a leak of the Federal Police investigations and says that the message on Mauro Cid’s cell phone shows the former president’s knowledge of the destination of gifts

A Federal Police (Federal Police) confirmed to the program Fantasticfrom the TV Globowhich former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was aware of attempts by Mauro Cid, his former aide, to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations.

Proof that the former president was aware of the jewelry sale scheme is in the messages retrieved from the lieutenant colonel’s cell phone, seized by the PF in May this year, according to the broadcaster.

The expertise of cell phones has not yet been finalized by the corporation. Last Thursday (17.Aug.2023), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), authorized the breach of banking secrecy of the former president and Michelle Bolsonaro.

In addition, Moraes authorized the request made by the PF’s International Cooperation Agreement to break the secrecy of Bolsonaro’s bank account in the United States.

The objective is to identify whether the former chief executive benefited from the money from the sale, by members of his government, of gifts given by foreign delegations.

The report aired this Sunday (21.Aug.2023) shows part of the expertise carried out on the jewels and gifts given to the former president by Saudi Arabia. The corporation informed the program that it monitors other assets given to Bolsonaro by the Saudi government.

The jewelry sets shown in the report add up to almost BRL 6 million. Among them, the necklace sent to the then first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, which was valued at R$ 4.15 million.

JEWELRY & PF OPERATION

On August 11, the PF (Federal Police) launched Operation Lucas 12:2.

The search targets were:

Mauro Cid – Bolsonaro’s former assistant;

– Bolsonaro’s former assistant; Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid – reserve general and father of Cid;

– reserve general and father of Cid; Osmar Crivelatti – Cid’s right hand man;

– Cid’s right hand man; Frederick Wassef – former lawyer for the Bolsonaro family.

The agents are investigating whether there was an attempt to sell gifts given to Bolsonaro by foreign delegations. According to the PF, watches, jewelry and sculptures were traded in the United States – see the photos of the items here and read the full PF report at this link. The alleged scheme would be commanded by Cid and Crivelatti.

The Federal Police Do you want to listen Bolsonaro and Michelle. In a note, Bolsonaro’s defense denied that he had diverted or appropriated public goods. He states that the bank transactions of the former chief executive are available to the courts.

The name of the operation –Luke 12:2– alludes to a verse in the Bible: “There is nothing hidden that will not be discovered, or hidden that will not be known.”