Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/20/2023 – 13:55

This Wednesday, the 20th, the Federal Police launched three simultaneous operations to dismantle alleged criminal schemes involving illegal gold mining in the states of Amazonas, Roraima and Tocantins. According to the PF, the set of actions led the Court to decree the blocking and confiscation of goods and assets in the amount of R$6.7 billion.

In Amazonas, Operation Emboabas identified evidence of gold smuggling from Brazil to European countries.

The investigation began with the arrest in the act of a suspect who was transporting 35 kilos of gold.

He intended to deliver the shipment to two Americans, partners in a company in New York’

Subsequently, federal agents carried out two preventive arrests of others under investigation, in addition to searches at 16 addresses and other precautionary measures that went beyond the borders of Amazonas, reaching the cities of Manaus, Anápolis (GO), Ilha Solteira (SP), Uberlândia (MG), Areia Branca (RN) and also in Ourilândia do Norte, Tucumã and Santa Maria das Barreiras, all in Pará.

According to the PF, the investigation revealed that the criminal organization acquires gold from indigenous lands and riverbeds using dredgers and, through fraud, declares that the metal was extracted in “regularly constituted” Garimpeira Mining Permits (PLG).

Those investigated will be responsible for the crimes of usurpation of Union assets, criminal organization, money laundering, illegal gold extraction, smuggling, ideological falsehood, qualified reception and other criminal types.

In Roraima, Operation Eldorado aimed to arrest suspects of leading a scheme of smuggling and selling gold extracted from illegal mining that would have generated a turnover of almost R$6 billion.

This investigation led to the execution of two preventive arrest warrants and 40 search and seizure warrants in the states of Roraima, Amazonas, Goiás and the Federal District.

According to the PF, the scheme would involve the entry into the country of illegal gold from Venezuela.

The investigations showed that the main people investigated in this scheme were also involved in the clandestine exploration of ore in Yanomami Indigenous Lands, and in mining sites spread across other states.

In Tocantins, Operation Lupi continued an investigation that seeks to clarify the activities of a criminal organization dedicated to the illegal extraction, commercialization and export of gold extracted from indigenous reserves and federal conservation units, as well as the laundering of money, goods and assets of illicit origin.

Supposedly, the criminal group committed the crimes of extracting ore in prohibited areas, misrepresentation, money laundering and subsequent transportation, commercialization and export of illegal gold.

Operation Lupi led to five search and seizure warrants and one preventive arrest warrant.