Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/26/2024 – 21:14

The General Directorate of the Federal Police temporarily suspended the payment of on-call payments to its agents due to “severe budget restrictions imposed by the economic area of ​​the federal government”. The additional corresponds to the compensation that federal police officers receive when they are off duty, but available to be called to work.

The PF projects that, this year, R$77,335,409.57 would be spent on paying the overage notice. However, according to the head of the institution, the total amount provided for in the Annual Budget Law for the payment of the additional amount is R$52,398,362.00. The cut reaches R$13,099,591.00.

The corporation’s expectation is that this amount will only guarantee the payment of schedules scheduled until August, the month in which the electoral campaign begins.

The PF command classified the suspension as a “fiscal and budgetary responsibility measure to adapt budget expenses to the limits determined in the Annual Budget Law (LOA) of 2024”. The information was disclosed in the corporation’s internal service bulletin this Wednesday, 26.

The text informs police officers that the suspension of payments does not mean the interruption of on-call shifts. The hours actually worked will be compensated with rest, says the PF. According to the general management, the measure will last until the budget is restored, “in this or the next financial years”

The PF says that the payment schedule for Compensation for Voluntary Availability during Paid Rest was directly affected by adjustments made by the federal government to the budget, after a cut by the National Congress.

Federal Police delegates have complained about such changes since the publication of a decree from the Ministry of Planning and Budget in April. The National Association of PF Delegates sees the corporation’s “lack of budget”.

According to the entity, the cut promoted by the federal government generated a reduction of R$133 million in the amount allocated to the PF. The Association of delegates says that, to guarantee the delivery of all the institution’s responsibilities by December, a supplement of R$527 million is necessary.

READ THE FULL COMMUNICATION FROM THE GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF THE PF

The General Directorate of the Federal Police (PF) informs that, due to the severe budgetary restrictions imposed by the economic area of ​​the federal government on the institution, it will be necessary to temporarily suspend payment in cash of compensation due to server availability (on notice).

This is a measure of fiscal and budgetary responsibility to adapt budget expenses to the limits determined in the Annual Budget Law (LOA) of 2024, especially after budget cuts introduced with Ordinance GM/MPO nº 63, of March 8, 2024 , which affected the programmatic action of Compensation for Voluntary Availability during Paid Rest, cutting it by R$ 13,099,591.00.

The projections of expenses with the payment of compensation for server availability (on call) indicate expenses in the order of R$ 77,335,409.57, with only R$ 52,398,362.00 being made available in the LOA 2024, after the cut, which will cover compensation payments for scheduled stopovers only until the month of August.

The suspension of payment in cash of compensation for employee availability (on call) does not interfere with the maintenance of on-call schedules, whose hours of on-call actually worked will be compensated with hours of rest, as determined by MJSP Ordinance No. 186, of 2022, and the DG/PF Normative Instruction No. 241, of 2022.

Finally, it should be noted that the suspension of payment in cash for overtime is temporary, until there is budget recovery in this or the next financial years.