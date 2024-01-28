Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/28/2024 – 18:38

The conduct of the top brass of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) during Operation Close Surveillance, which investigates alleged illegal monitoring to serve the interests of the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro, is also the target of an investigation by the Federal Police. The Agency's top brass called an extraordinary meeting while the PF took to the streets on the 25th – and now investigators are listening to civil servants to identify the content of the meeting.

Three Abin employees were summoned to testify about the episode. The information was published by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and confirmed by Estadão. The PF's investigation into the internal meeting takes place within the scope of the investigation into alleged 'collusion' between the current management of the body and employees who were already in the PF's sights.

The suspicious meeting took place late in the morning of Thursday, 25th, before Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, lifted the secrecy of the decision that mobilized PF agents to carry out 21 search and seizure warrants. The main target of the offensive was federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), who commanded the agency during the Bolsonaro administration and is now a pre-candidate for mayor of Rio with the support of the former chief executive.

The investigative line that has Abin's leadership in its sights is investigating whether, under the pretext of protecting “sensitive” information, the agency is hindering access to data necessary to advance the investigation. As shown by the Estadãothe PF understands that the agency's leadership would actually be concerned about exposing clandestine espionage by authorities.

“The concern about 'document exposure' for the security of 'intelligence' operations, in fact, is the fear of the progression of investigations with the exposure of the true actions carried out in the parallel structure, previously existing at Abin”, says an excerpt from the PF report that culminated in Operation Close Surveillance.

The PF believes that the conduct harmed the investigation. “The current management of Abin carried out actions that interfered with the smooth running of the investigation without, however, being able to identify the intent of the actions.”

Luiz Fernando Corrêa, current head of Abin, responsible for calling the meeting on the 25th, was still present, according to the PF, at the meeting in which the agency's former director and Ramagem's successor, Alessandro Moretti, stated that the investigation had “political background and it would pass”.

The PF heard from those investigated that the current management of Abin had committed to “building a strategy together” and “convincing people that there is support from above”.