Decision extends to Frederick Wassef, Fabio Wajngarten, Mauro Cid, Lourena Cid and 2 former advisers to the former president

The PF (Federal Police) summoned the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his wife, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, to testify simultaneously next Thursday (31.Aug.2023) in the investigation that investigates the alleged entry into the country and subsequent illegal sale abroad of gifts received from Saudi Arabia. The information was confirmed to Power360.

The following people related to the former Chief Executive were also summoned to testify:

Frederick Wassef, former family lawyer;

Fabio Wajngarten, lawyer and advisor;

lieutenant colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, former aide-de-camp;

general Mauro César Lourena Cid, father of Mauro Cid;

Marcelo Câmara, former advisor; It is

Osmar Crivellati, former advisor.

On the same date, August 31, Bolsonaro is expected to testify in the investigation of the case of businessmen who incited “a coup d’état”attacks on the STF (Federal Supreme Court), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), ministers and electronic voting machines.

O Power360 On this 3rd (August 22) he sought out Bolsonaro family lawyers Fabio Wajngarten and Paulo Amador Cunha Bueno to ask about the subpoenas. As of the completion and publication of this text, no response has been received. When and if you wish to express your position, this post will be amended to include the statement regarding the case.

OPERATION LUCAS 12:2

On August 11, the PF (Federal Police) launched Operation Lucas 12:2. The following were targets of searches authorized by the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes:

Mauro Cid – Bolsonaro’s former assistant;

– Bolsonaro’s former assistant; Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid – reserve general and father of Cid;

– reserve general and father of Cid; Osmar Crivelatti – Cid’s right hand man;

– Cid’s right hand man; Frederick Wassef – former lawyer for the Bolsonaro family.

The agents are investigating whether there was an attempt to sell gifts given to Bolsonaro by foreign delegations. According to the PF, watches, jewelry and sculptures were traded in the United States – see the photos of the items here and read the full PF report at this link. The alleged scheme would be commanded by Cid and Crivelatti.

In a note, Bolsonaro’s defense denied that he had diverted or appropriated public goods. He states that the bank transactions of the former chief executive are available to the courts. In the statement, he stated that he “fear absolutely nothing”, since it would not have committed any irregularity. Here’s the full (110 KB).

The name of the operation alludes to a verse from the Bible: “There is nothing hidden that will not be discovered, or hidden that will not be known”.

Read more about it: