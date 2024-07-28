CEO says new actions prevent meeting estimated deadline; new date not provided

The expectation of Federal Police (Federal Police) to conclude by the end of July the investigation into the alleged coup attempt by the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should not be fulfilled. General Director Andrei Rodrigues said that new actions prevented completion within the estimated period.

The head of the PF did not indicate a new deadline for the end of the investigative process. The information was given by Andrei Rodrigues to CNN Brazilin an interview that aired on Saturday (27.Jul.2024).

The CEO was also asked about the current situation of the Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency). The intelligence service is being investigated by a “parallel structure” during the Bolsonaro government. At the time, it was headed by Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ) – today, federal deputy.

“I cannot say whether it is contaminated or not. It is not up to me to evaluate the current management of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency. It is up to me only to guide our team, which works with great technical expertise.”, said Andrei Rodrigues.