Organization says there are “inconsistencies” in previous testimonies about the execution and concealment of bodies

The Federal Police decided that it will interrogate again throughout this week the suspects in the murders of journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Araújo during that week. The decision was motivated after the corporation noted “inconsistencies” in the testimonies about the execution and concealment of the bodies.

To Power 360, the General Superintendent of the PF in Amazonas, Eduardo Fontes, informed that the corporation should return to talk with the prisoners to confirm and ask new questions to the suspects. Another information that will be raised is whether those accused of participating in the concealment of the bodies also played a role in the murder.

On July 22, the 3 main suspects in the crime became defendants in the case after federal judge Fabiano Verli, from the Judiciary subsection of Tabatinga (AM), accepted the complaint from the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

The accused are Amarildo da Costa Oliveira (known as “Naked”), Oseney da Costa de Oliveira (“Dos Santos”) and Jefferson da Silva Lima (“Dina’s Peel”). Pelado and Pelado da Dinha confessed to the crime, while Dos Santos had his participation indicated based on witness statements.

On Saturday (6.Aug.2022), the PF served 7 preventive arrest warrants, among them, 2 against the already detained Amarildo Costa de Oliveira, known as “Naked”, and Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, the “Colombia”. According to the PF, of the 5 arrested in the action, 3 are Amarildo’s relatives and would have participated in the concealment of Dom and Bruno’s bodies.

The investigations foundstrong indications” that Colombia would be the leader and financier of a criminal organization dedicated to the illegal practice of fishing in the Javari Valley region. In a statement, the corporation stated that all the detainees are being investigated for linking with Colombia to commit environmental crimes. Here’s the intact (146 KB).

UNDERSTAND

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips were last seen in Vale do Javari, in the state of Amazonas, on June 5. One of the main suspects in the disappearance, Amarildo Oliveira, confessed to having helped to hide the bodies of the journalist and the indigenist after they were murdered. The suspect also said that he was not responsible for the executions, which would have been by gunshot.

Amarildo’s brother, Oseney de Oliveira, was also arrested by the PF. In addition to the brothers, the police identified 5 more suspects involved in the deaths of Dom and Bruno. According to the PF report, the 2 were killed with shots in the chest with typical hunting ammunition. The cause of death for both was a “thoracoabdominal trauma” by gunshots. The region where they were killed is known for the presence of illegal hunting and fishing.