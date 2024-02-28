Investigators heard the last statements on Tuesday (Feb 26); deputy is suspected of paying Vaza Jato hacker to invade Judiciary systems

The PF (Federal Police) must complete the investigation report on invasions of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) systems to insert release warrants and arrest warrants against the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes in this week.

According to the Power360the investigators heard the last statements on Tuesday (26.Feb.2024) and agreed on the last points to conclude the investigation (4941) which is being processed by the STF. Among them, Thiago Eliezer, known as “gum”, was heard. He is suspected of providing access to Delgatti's systems.

The investigation involves the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and the hacker from “Vaza Jato”, Walter Delgatti Neto. The congresswoman, according to the hacker's defense, would have paid a total of R$40,000 for the invasion of “any system of the Judiciary”. She denies it.

In a petition sent to the PF in November 2023, Zambelli's defense reinforced Walter Delgatti Neto's accusation of mythomania. Here's the complete (PDF – 1 MB).

In testimony at the CPMI (Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8, in August 2023, the hacker reaffirmed that the request to attack the website had been made by the deputy. At the commission, Delgatti also stated that former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had promised amnesty if he committed any offense.

Ariovaldo, lawyer for the Vaza Jato hacker, also stated that Delgatti provided the PF with details of the room he was in at the Ministry of Defense to help produce a report on weaknesses in electronic voting machines.