The Federal Police found a draft of the presidential decree of state of defense at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in the home of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres. The objective, according to the draft, was to reverse the result of the election in which Jair Bolsonaro was defeated by current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The information was released by Folha de S.Paulo and confirmed by Estadão. The draft imputes abuse of power, suspicion and illegal measures to the TSE in conducting the electoral process. The court is presided over by Alexandre de Moraes, whom Bolsonaro repeatedly harassed during the government. The minister conducts sensitive and strategic investigations that target allies of the former president and also involve him in denunciations.

The document was found on Tuesday, the 10th, when the PF carried out a search and seizure warrant at Torres’ house, in Brasília, in the investigation into the coup acts in Praça dos Três Poderes, on Sunday. In addition to the searches, Moraes also had the former minister arrested for seeing “strong evidence” that he was “conniving” with the action of extremists in the federal capital.

Torres, who was Bolsonaro’s minister, had taken over the Secretariat of Public Security on the 2nd of this month and, shortly thereafter, left on vacation. Before taking the post at Esplanada, Torres had already been head of the same portfolio in the management of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), who was re-elected in October.

Due to the alleged leniency of the authorities and the Military Police during the uprising that left a trail of destruction in the Planalto Palace, in Congress and in the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Moraes also ordered the arrest of the former commander of the corporation, Colonel Fabio Augusto Vieira. Ibaneis was also removed from office for 90 days, and Moraes’ decision was endorsed by peers in the Court.

Torres is in the United States, with his family, in Florida – the same state where Bolsonaro traveled before Lula’s inauguration. In a social network, the former minister stated that he will return to Brazil to present himself to Justice and prepare his defense. Upon disembarking, he must be arrested by the PF.

‘discard’

Also on social networks, Torres said that the draft seized by the PF “very likely” was in a pile of documents to be discarded. “Everything would be taken to be shredded in due course at the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security). The cited document was picked up when I was not there, leaked out of context, helping to fuel fallacious narratives against me,” she wrote. “I respect Brazilian democracy,” she said.

The state of defense, contained in the draft seized at the former minister’s house, is provided for in article 136 of the Constitution. The mechanism allows the president to intervene in “restricted and determined places” to “preserve or promptly restore public order or social peace threatened by serious and imminent institutional instability or affected by calamities of great proportions in nature”.

Torres also stated, on social media, that debates were common while he was in charge of the Esplanada during the Bolsonaro government. “As Minister of Justice, we are faced with hearings, suggestions and proposals of the most diverse types. It is up to those who occupy such a position to discern what effectively contributes to Brazil.”

According to the former minister, the Justice portfolio under his command was the first to contribute to the transition of the Lula government. “I have a clear conscience regarding my performance as a minister,” said Torres.

‘Prison’

The current Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said that, if he received a similar draft, he would arrest the person in the act. “If one day someone gives me a document of this nature, as Minister of Justice, he will be arrested red-handed, because it deals with a criminal idea against the democratic state of law”, he said in an interview with CNN Brasil.

According to Álvaro Palma de Jorge, professor of Constitutional Law at FGV Direito Rio, the possibility of using the instrument of the state of defense to intervene in the Electoral Justice is an “unprecedented” discussion since the enactment of the 1988 Constitution. point of view, this draft decree is absolutely bizarre and innovative in the legal system”, he said.

According to Jorge, the constitutional provision of the state of defense is not to be confused with the subversion of the electoral result. “It is in no way consistent with the institute provided for in the Constitution, which is to guarantee public order and other values ​​that have nothing to do with the functioning of the Superior Electoral Court”, said the professor.

Jorge, however, stated that the draft, as it is a draft, has no legal value. In his evaluation, it is still too early to talk about a possible accountability of the ex-minister and the ex-president due to the proposed decree. “It’s a paper in a cupboard. It has no legal value. It is necessary to follow up with the investigation to understand exactly in what context the draft was produced”, he said.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.