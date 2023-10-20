Money was found in the house of Paulo Maurício, one of the agency’s directors dismissed on suspicion of illegal espionage

The PF (Federal Police) found US$171,800 in cash at the home of Paulo Maurício Fortunato Pinto, one of the targets of the operation this Friday (Oct 20, 2023) that investigates whether employees of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) they would have used the institution’s GPS systems to track cell phones without judicial authorization.

The money was found in a residence in Brasília belonging to Paulo Maurício. He and 4 other employees were removed from their positions and another 2 were arrested by the PF. In total, the agents carried out 25 search and seizure warrants in São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Paraná and Goiás and in the Federal District.

According to investigations, the Brazilian telephone network had been invaded “repeated times”, using Abin’s geolocation system acquired with public resources.

“Those under investigation may respond, to the extent of their responsibilities, for the crimes of invading someone else’s computer device, criminal organization and interception of telephone, IT or telematics communications without judicial authorization or for purposes not authorized by law”, says the PF.

The other side

Abin informs that the employees investigated were “precautionarily removed” and who collaborated with the competent authorities since the beginning of the investigations.

According to the agency, on February 23, a report from the general inspectorate showed evidence about the use of the geolocation system since December 2018. Based on this, says Abin, an internal investigation was opened in March 2023.

Here is the full note released to 10:52 am this Friday:

“Abin informs that, on February 23, 2023, the ABIN General Inspectorate concluded an Extraordinary Correction to verify the regularity of the use of the geolocation system acquired by the agency in December 2018.

“Based on the conclusions of this correction, an investigative investigation was launched on March 21, 2023. Since then, the information obtained in this internal investigation has been passed on by ABIN to the competent bodies, such as the Federal Police and the Federal Supreme Court.

“All requests from the Federal Police and the Federal Supreme Court were fully met by ABIN. The Agency has collaborated with the competent authorities since the beginning of the investigations.

“ABIN has been complying with court decisions, including those issued this Friday morning (20). The employees under investigation were removed on a precautionary basis.

“The Agency reiterates that the tool stopped being used in May 2021. The current management and employees of ABIN reaffirm their commitment to legality and the Democratic Rule of Law.”