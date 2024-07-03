Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/02/2024 – 21:20

The Federal Police seized more than R$1.5 million in cash and checks from a Chinese passenger at Congonhas Airport on Tuesday, the 2nd. He identified himself as a businessman in Santa Catarina, but did not explain the origin of the money.

The federal police counted exactly R$1,507,696.06 in the possession of the passenger who was going to board a flight to Navegantes (SC).

According to the PF, when inspecting passengers and luggage, it was found that there was ‘organic material in the form of bundles, appearing to be money’ in the passenger’s hand luggage.

At the PF Police Station in Congonhas, agents found that the passenger, in addition to the amount of money, was carrying several bundles of checks with future dates.

The money and checks were seized. The Federal Police opened an investigation to determine the origin of the money ‘since the bearer had no documentation to support it’.