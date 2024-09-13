Investigation involves crimes of money laundering and criminal association; man arrested in flagrante delicto is not the politician linked to the material

THE PF (Federal Police) seized R$ 1.5 million in cash and campaign materials from a candidate for councilor in Teresina (PI) in the parking lot of a shopping mall in the capital this Thursday (12.Sep.2024). The names of those involved were not revealed.

In noticethe PF reported that the action was motivated by an anonymous tip about the transportation of a large amount of money, withdrawn from a bank branch at Teresina Shopping.

The man who was transporting the money was arrested and will be indicted for money laundering and criminal association. However, he is not the candidate linked to the seized materials. The investigation continues to determine whether there was a crime prior to the money laundering.

Although the PF did not disclose the name of the candidate associated with the campaign material, the newspaper GP1 indicated that it would be Roberto Silva de Oliveira, candidate for councilor in Teresina for the Agir party. The seized material allegedly contained Oliveira’s CNPJ.