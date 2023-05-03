Former president is the target of search and seizure this Wednesday morning; The operation was authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes

The PF (Federal Police) seized the cell phones of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro on the morning of this Wednesday (May 3, 2023). The former chief executive is the target of a search and seizure operation authorized by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

As found out by Power360, Bolsonaro did not want to inform the password of his device. Even so, the cell phones were retained by the PF.

The operation is the same as that which arrested Bolsonaro’s former assistant, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid. The corporation investigates the insertion of false data in vaccination cards against covid-19.

This report will receive more information.