The PF (Federal Police) sent a report to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) in which it concluded that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) committed crimes by disclosing false information about the covid-19 pandemic and discouraging the use of masks when their use was determined to be mandatory.

The document filed on the last Friday (23.Dec.2022), appears as received in the file on the 3rd (27.Dec). Here’s the full of the letter (7 MB).

The report was delivered in the context of the inquiry by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who investigates Bolsonaro’s statements about covid-19 in which the president associates the vaccine against the disease with the risk of developing AIDS. The investigations were initiated at the request of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid, in the Federal Senate, to the STF.

PF delegate Lorena Lima Nascimento, who signs the piece, says that the institution concluded by “existence of sufficient concrete evidence of authorship and materiality” to attest to the crimes of “causing alarm, announcing disaster or non-existent danger, or performing any act capable of producing panic or turmoil” it’s from “incitement to crime”.

The document also explains that Bolsonaro would have committed the crime of inciting crime by encouraging “non-compliance with health standards established by the federal government itself, which would be the mandatory use of masks by the Brazilian population, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 13,979of February 6, 2020, amended by No. 14,019of July 2, 2020”.

The PF also attributes the crimes to Lieutenant Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, who would have been responsible for producing the material with false information about covid-19 released by Bolsonaro in a live on social media on October 21, 2021.

THE live with the president’s statement was taken down by Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The platforms considered that there was dissemination of information without scientific proof. Bolsonaro attributed the information to the magazine Exam. He stated that “it was ‘Exame’ itself that spoke of the relationship between HIV and the vaccine”.

The president was referring to a report published on October 20, 2021, with the following title: “Some Covid-19 vaccines may increase the risk of HIV”. After livethe headline of the report was changed twice:

24.Oct.2021 – 2nd version of the title: “Oct/2020: Some vaccines against covid-19 may increase the risk of HIV”;

Bolsonaro will lose the privileged forum with the end of his mandate in the Presidency. The crimes cited by the PF in the report are provided for in article 41 of the Law of Criminal Misdemeanors and in article 286 of the Brazilian Penal Coderespectively, as indicated in the document.