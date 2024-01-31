Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/31/2024 – 21:27

The Federal Police (PF) concluded that Google and Telegram used “impactful and questionable strategies” to try to block the PL from Fake News. In the corporation's assessment, the companies may have committed abuse of economic power and misleading advertising.

Wanted by Estadão, Google said it will not comment on the Federal Police's conclusions. Telegram did not comment until the publication of this text. The space is open for demonstrations.

The PF's opinion was sent this Wednesday, 31st, to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the investigation into the campaigns launched by the platforms against the bill. The investigation, opened in June 2023, at the request of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was concluded today. The rapporteur is Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The companies' intention, taking advantage of their privileged positions, is to instill in consumers the false idea that the bill is harmful to Brazil, an act that may be out of step with the values ​​enshrined in the 1988 Constitution. Furthermore, The actions of those represented appear to constitute crimes against the consumerist order, promoting misleading and abusive advertising.

Excerpt from the Federal Police report sent to the STF

For the Federal Police, big techs used their “privileged positions” in the market to encourage attacks and spread false news about the text with the aim of protecting their economic interests.

“The distortion of the debate on regulation, the attempt to influence users to coerce parliamentarians and the overload on the Chamber of Deputies' IT services highlight the negative impact of these practices on legislative activities”, says an excerpt from the investigation's final report.

Telegram sent millions of users a manifesto against the bill. The message called the proposal “unnecessary” and said it “gives the government censorship powers.”

“The company incited its millions of users to vigorously attack the project, creating an environment conducive to putting pressure on parliamentarians,” says the Federal Police.

The application claimed in the process that it is a “neutral” platform and minimized the initiative. Telegram claims that it used the channel to express the company's opinion on an issue that could impact it, but denied having carried out an “active and consistent” campaign against the bill.

Google displayed a warning message against the PL on its home page. Users who clicked on the link were directed to an opinion article by the Director of Government Relations and Public Policies at Google Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda, who accused the text of “increasing confusion between what is true and false in Brazil”

“These tactics indicate a possible use of the leadership position in the search market to promote ideas to the detriment of the project, configuring a potential abuse of economic power”, states the PF.

Marcelo Lacerda and other Google representatives were interviewed by the PF. They reported that the company spent R$2 million on advertisements about the bill, but denied that the objective was to pressure parliamentarians to vote against the text.

A monitoring of the Estadão revealed that pressure from companies caused at least 33 deputies to change their position between approval of the urgency request and withdrawal from the agenda, which occurred within a 14-day interval. Representatives of big techs were in Congress several times and parliamentarians confirmed to the report that the lobbying was intense, including threats to remove content.