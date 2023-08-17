admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/17/2023 – 2:53 pm

The Federal Police (PF) opened an operation this Thursday morning, the 17th, in the sights of a self-styled man “member of Al-Qaeda” who threatened to kill Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The suspect cursed the minister on social media, threatened him with death and even “externalized his intention to explode a large bomb” on behalf of the terrorist group, says the PF.

Agents searched the suspect’s home in Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, in search of evidence of alleged crimes of threatening and promoting terrorism. The orders were issued by the 8th Federal Court of RN.

This is not the first time that threats against Alexandre de Moraes have been investigated by the Federal Police. In December of last year, the corporation arrested the Bolsonarist Antônio José Santos Saraiva, known as “Sarneyzinho do Maranhão”, after the release of a video in which he threatens the STF minister.

The Bolsonarist has already been denounced by the Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Supreme Court is evaluating whether or not to place him in the dock.

The corporation also carried out searches against Andréia Mantovani and Roberto Mantovani Filho, suspected of having harassed Minister Alexandre de Moraes at Rome Airport (Italy). They are not investigated for threats, but for the crimes of injury, persecution and contempt.

That investigation is currently on hold – the investigators are awaiting authorization from Italy to send the images taken by the airport’s security cameras.