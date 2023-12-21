The Alagoas court issued 11 search and seizure warrants in Alagoas, 2 in Rio and 1 in Aracaju; investigation investigates irregularities in the extraction of rock salt

The PF (Federal Police) launched an operation against Braskem this Thursday morning (Dec 21, 2023) to investigate the exploration of rock salt in Maceió (AL). In the statement, the corporation says that investigations indicate that extraction in the mines did not follow safety parameters. Here's the complete of the PF note (PDF – 143 kB).

The Alagoas Court issued 11 search and seizure warrants in Maceió, 2 in Rio de Janeiro and 1 in Aracaju (SE). One of the addresses targeted by the operation is Braskem's headquarters in the capital of Alagoas.

According to the PF, there is suspicion of presenting false data and omitting information from inspection bodies, which allowed activities to continue despite instability in the mines.

The exploration, carried out from 1970 to 2019, caused the ground to sink in 5 neighborhoods of the capital of Alagoas, which led 60,000 people to abandon their homes. O Power360 created an infographic with a timeline of the events surrounding the case. Read below.

UNDERSTAND

On December 1st, the federal government declared an emergency in the city of Maceió due to the sinking of the ground in neighborhoods of the city. In total, the environmental disaster affected approximately 55,000 people – who were relocated – and 14,000 properties, all unoccupied.

Sinking and the appearance of cracks in the ground were recorded in 5 neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas: Pinheiro, Mutange, Bebedouro, Bom Parto and Farol.

The problem, however, is not recent. In March 2018, residents of the Pinheiro neighborhood reported tremors and cracks in the ground. The same reports were repeated in 4 other neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas.

Since 1976, the company has operated in the region with authorization from the public authorities. In total, Braskem drilled 35 wells near the Mundaú lagoon, but only 4 were in operation in 2018.

Based on the reports, 54 specialists from the SGB (Brazilian Geological Survey) carried out technical studies in the region. After 1 year, in 2019, it was concluded that the cracks and tremors were related to the extraction of minerals carried out by Braskem. The environmental licenses were suspended and, in November 2019, the company announced the closure of activities at the site. From this, the wells were blocked and residents of the region were relocated through the “Financial Compensation Program”signed between Braskem and public bodies.

On July 20, 2023, the company signed an agreement with the city hall of the city of Alagoas that guaranteed the city compensation of R$1.7 billion. According to a note released by the city hall at the time, the resources would be allocated to carrying out structural works and the creation of the FAM (Residents Support Fund). Here's the complete of the agreement (PDF – 2 MB).