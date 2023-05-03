The Federal Police is carrying out this Wednesday morning (3) the Operation Venire, where he searches and apprehends the house of former president Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro. According to GloboNewsOn that occasion, two of the ex-president’s security guards were arrested, as well as Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, a former assistant to the military.

The action investigates the performance of a criminal association formed to commit the crimes of inserting false vaccination data against Covid-19 into the Ministry of Health systems.

Arrests take place around 7 am. On the list, there are 16 search and seizure warrants and six arrest warrants.

Bolsonaro is expected to give testimony to the PF later this Wednesday.