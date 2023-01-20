Governor removed from the DF is investigated in an inquiry that investigates the conduct of authorities on January 8

The PF (Federal Police) and the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) carried out this Friday (20.jan. 2023) search and seizure operations at the house of the governor removed from the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, and the former executive secretary of Public Security of the GDF, Fernando de Souza Oliveira.

Searches are also being carried out at the headquarters of the Federal District government, at the Palácio do Buriti, in Brasília. Ibaneis is removed from office by determination of the minister of the STF, Alexandre de Moraes.

This report will receive more information.